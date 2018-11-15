Mustang Minerals (MUM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Mustang Minerals Corp. (CVE:MUM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 24600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Mustang Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MUM)

Mustang Minerals Corp. explores and develops base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the development of the Mayville Makwa project located in southeastern Manitoba. It also has interests in the Tanco property located in southeast Manitoba; and the East Bull Lake, the River Valley, and the Bannockburn nickel projects located in Ontario.

