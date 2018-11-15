Mylan (MYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Mylan has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.