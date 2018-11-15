Myokardia (MYOK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

MYOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Shares of MYOK opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.42. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79.

In related news, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $315,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,543.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 978 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $54,230.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,978 shares of company stock worth $3,571,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

