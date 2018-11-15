Myron Maurice Stadnyk Buys 5,000 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,100.00.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. ARC Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$10.03 and a 52 week high of C$16.52.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

