National Bank Financial Comments on DHX Media Ltd.’s FY2019 Earnings (DHX)

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHX Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

DHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.72.

DHX Media stock opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. DHX Media has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$3.52.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.50 million.

In other news, Director Michael Donovan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$45,800.00. Also, insider David A. Regan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $155,946 over the last quarter.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

