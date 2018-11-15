National Bank Financial Cuts TMAC Resources (TMR) Price Target to C$7.50

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.47.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

TMAC Resources stock opened at C$5.57 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.95 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$43.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TMAC Resources will post 0.519999947531537 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gilbert John Frederick Lawson sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.69, for a total transaction of C$30,724.19.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.