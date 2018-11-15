National Bank Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Altagas (ATGFF)

Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Altagas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Altagas stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Altagas has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

