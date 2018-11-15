National Securities Boosts TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Price Target to $23.00

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price hoisted by National Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

“ TPG posted NII/share of $0.50 for 3Q18, matching our estimate but significantly above the regular dividend of $0.38/share. The company alluded to potentially raising the regular dividend and we think the increased balance sheet leverage and ROE would likely support an increase. However, we think TSLX has proven to be very conservative with distributions and thus for the time being we think the base dividend will be flat with more variable supplemental dividends paid so that the company meets its required payout ratios in accordance with the ’40 Act.



 TSLX declared $1.78 of total distributions for 2018 and we expect this to be increased to $1.87 in 2019. The company will likely pay out 85% of NII for 2018 and 88% of NII in 2019, by our estimates.



 NAV/share increased again to $16.47 from $16.36 Q/Q. TSLX continues to have no loans on non-accrual status and has not had a non-accrual since 1Q17. Additionally, there are no investments ranked four or five by the internal ranking system and there have not been any since 1Q17. We think this bodes well for credit quality and thus NAV going forward. We think NAV/share will finish 2018 at $16.48 and 2019 at $16.77.



 TPG’s shareholders approved the reduced asset coverage for the company and the revolver was also amended in accordance with this. The company will reduce base fees to 100 bps on assets purchased with D/E over 1.00x and is targeting a range of 0.90x-1.25x. In a market like today it is more likely that the company remains towards the low end of this range but if and when dislocation occurs, we think TPG will utilize the flexibility of increased available leverage and originate more investments at more favorable Sharpe ratios.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $2.09 from $1.98 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $2.13 from $1.93 and maintaining our BUY rating and increasing our price target to $23 from $21. ,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

TSLX stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.62.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 310.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

