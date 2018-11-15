National Vision (EYE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83. National Vision has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $437,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 26,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,146,983.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 450 shares of company stock worth $19,737 and sold 56,477 shares worth $2,470,984. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “National Vision (EYE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/national-vision-eye-releases-earnings-results-hits-estimates.html.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.