Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 74,963 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.11.

NGVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

