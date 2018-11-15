NCS Multistage (NCSM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of NCS Multistage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NCSM opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCS Multistage news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 67,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $520,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 102,955 shares of company stock valued at $772,310. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 661,076 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the second quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the second quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the second quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 715,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

