NCS Multistage (NCSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.75

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 2436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NCS Multistage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

The firm has a market cap of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Nipper bought 62,955 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $475,310.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcshane bought 30,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,955 shares of company stock worth $772,310. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 54.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

