Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00144997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00230576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.61 or 0.09967266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI’s launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,770,681,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,684,117 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.