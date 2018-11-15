Nectar Trading Down 8.1% This Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Nectar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00006611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nectar has a total market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $37,231.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00268794 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001282 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Nectar Token Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 tokens. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.