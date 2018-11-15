Neenah Inc (NP) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Neenah were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 2,488 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $179,061.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,781.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 2,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $523,007. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30). Neenah had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

NP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

