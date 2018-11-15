Neenah (NP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Get Neenah alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Neenah in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE NP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,271. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30). Neenah had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $25,548.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $179,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,498 shares in the company, valued at $179,781.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $523,007 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,718,000 after purchasing an additional 154,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,129,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,872,000 after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 827,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 76,786 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neenah (NP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.