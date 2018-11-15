Neogen Co. (NEOG) Stake Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,756 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Neogen worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,008,000 after buying an additional 654,510 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,037,000 after buying an additional 175,313 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 779,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,514,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 610,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Neogen news, insider James L. Herbert sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,144,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,941,397.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.37 per share, with a total value of $36,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,681.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,728. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

