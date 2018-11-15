Neonode (NEON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.31

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Neonode had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under zForce brand name in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices, including automotive systems, printers, medical devices, PC devices, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, and e-readers.

