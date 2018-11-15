NetApp (NTAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $194,399.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,179.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,926 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,444. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 67.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,545,000 after acquiring an additional 82,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NetApp by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,647,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 842,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,493,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after acquiring an additional 908,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 33.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.