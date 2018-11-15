Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) CFO David B. Wells Sells 1,000 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $299,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NFLX opened at $286.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.38 and a 1-year high of $423.21.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.