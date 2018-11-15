Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. ICAP cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.75.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.27. 478,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,566. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $425,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $990,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,361 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.