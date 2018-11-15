Nevada Zinc (NZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Nevada Zinc Corp (CVE:NZN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Nevada Zinc Company Profile (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, as well as in Yukon, Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project, which includes 231 claims covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Eureka, Nevada.

