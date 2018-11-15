New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.00 and last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 30488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. New Look Vision Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other New Look Vision Group news, insider Marie-Josée Mercier sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$55,711.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Look Vision Group (BCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.00” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/new-look-vision-group-bci-sets-new-1-year-low-at-32-00.html.

About New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in eastern Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.