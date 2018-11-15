New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Position Lifted by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361,838 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Position Lifted by Tobam” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb-position-lifted-by-tobam.html.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.