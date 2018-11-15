New York Times (NYT) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The New York Times Company’s strategic initiatives have helped the stock to rise and outpace the industry in the past six months. The company is diversifying its business, adding new revenue streams, strengthening its balance sheet and restructuring its portfolio. It had offloaded assets in order to re-focus on its core newspapers and pay more attention to its online activities. The company has emerged from being a sole provider of news content and advertising on print publications. These efforts have helped the company to post third straight quarter of positive earnings and revenue surprises, when it reported second-quarter 2018 results. Certainly, soft advertising revenue, primarily the print, remain a headwind. Management expects total advertising revenue to decline in the low-single digits in the third quarter. Moreover, the recent fall in the number of users signing up for digital subscriptions also raise concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NYT. Barclays lowered shares of New York Times from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. 133,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,708. New York Times has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other New York Times news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $2,057,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,247,175 shares in the company, valued at $188,530,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,955.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,437. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1,576.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,550 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2,248.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,225,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,185 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 187.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,638,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,043,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,798,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,129,000 after purchasing an additional 903,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

