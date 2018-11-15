Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Newmont Mining worth $35,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,716,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 15.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,367,000 after purchasing an additional 208,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $126,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,174.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $38,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $670,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

