NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,348,000 after purchasing an additional 455,401 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 377,322 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,352,000 after purchasing an additional 329,056 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 652,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 316,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,398,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.62.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $836,941.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,210 shares of company stock worth $11,744,017. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $176.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.13. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $145.10 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/nextera-energy-inc-nee-shares-sold-by-highstreet-asset-management-inc.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.