Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.

Nielsen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Nielsen has a dividend payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nielsen to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn-announces-0-35-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.