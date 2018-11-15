Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,313,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $365,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 251,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 415,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,100,000 after buying an additional 62,335 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Macquarie set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

