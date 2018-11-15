Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 606,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,412. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million.

In other Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp news, insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $617,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

