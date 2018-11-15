Noble (NE) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.19. Noble shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 124692 shares trading hands.

NE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Noble in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Get Noble alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The company had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,394,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,910,000 after acquiring an additional 788,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,001,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,516,000 after acquiring an additional 361,184 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 16.3% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,628,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,571,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 177,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the third quarter worth $28,269,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/noble-ne-shares-gap-up-to-4-19.html.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.