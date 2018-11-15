Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,410 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $124.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

