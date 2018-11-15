Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,455 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 328,331 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 106.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE EXC opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $46.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

