Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,170,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.67 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

