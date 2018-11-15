Nordex (NDX1) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

NDX1 has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.07 ($10.55).

Shares of ETR:NDX1 opened at €7.38 ($8.58) on Tuesday. Nordex has a 1-year low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 1-year high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

