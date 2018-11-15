Nordex (NDX1) PT Set at €6.80 by Societe Generale

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €6.80 ($7.91) target price by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDX1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.91 ($10.36).

Get Nordex alerts:

ETR NDX1 traded down €0.64 ($0.74) on Thursday, reaching €7.33 ($8.52). 1,300,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,965. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a fifty-two week high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.