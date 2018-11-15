Nordstrom (JWN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. Nordstrom also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Nomura lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 4,881,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at $154,970,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,275 shares of company stock worth $13,048,270. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/nordstrom-jwn-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.