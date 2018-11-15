Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holdings Cut by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.29. 9,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

