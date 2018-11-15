Norinchukin Bank The Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.01.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

