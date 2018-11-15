Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,980 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 99,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,867,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 56,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $4,501,144. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.04.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $235.22 on Thursday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $165.68 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/norinchukin-bank-the-raises-stake-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.