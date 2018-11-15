Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 3,202,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,882,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 890.0% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 940,715 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 28.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 110,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 460.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 317,239 shares during the period.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

