Northern Trust Corp Has $7.71 Million Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,474 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.32% of PQ Group worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PQ Group alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 24,592 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $438,721.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,959 shares of company stock worth $1,553,715. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PQ Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Has $7.71 Million Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/northern-trust-corp-has-7-71-million-position-in-pq-group-holdings-inc-pqg.html.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.