Northern Trust Corp Has $7.92 Million Position in American Vanguard Corp. (AVD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of American Vanguard worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD opened at $16.85 on Thursday. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.13.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

