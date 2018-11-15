Northern Trust Corp Has $8.01 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brent L. Korb sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $227,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NX opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $544.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.89. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NX. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

