Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz Sells 2,000 Shares

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robin Lefkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, August 31st, Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,231 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $36,365.30.

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 8,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz Sells 2,000 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/northfield-bancorp-inc-nfbk-evp-robin-lefkowitz-sells-2000-shares.html.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.