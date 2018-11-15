Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Venture Life Group (VLG)

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of LON VLG opened at GBX 52.70 ($0.69) on Thursday. Venture Life Group has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers Benecol, a cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.