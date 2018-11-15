Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 12,650 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,717,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,282 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,055,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,487 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 912,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 756,865 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,036,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,862,000 after acquiring an additional 515,659 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

