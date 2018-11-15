NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 3,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,971. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

