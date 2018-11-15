Novartis AG (NVS) Position Trimmed by South State Corp

South State Corp reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 50.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.33 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

