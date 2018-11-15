Novoheart (NVH) Shares Up 19%

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s share price traded up 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 144,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 43,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)
Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.
Recommended Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Novoheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novoheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.