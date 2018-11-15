Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s share price traded up 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 144,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 43,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Novoheart (NVH) Shares Up 19%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/novoheart-nvh-shares-up-19.html.

Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Novoheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novoheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.